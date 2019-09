LANE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Lane County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Suzuki driven by Jason Penka, 44, Healey, was southbound leaving Healey on Dodge Road.

As the driver attempted to make left turn at County Road 200, the vehicle overturned an unknown number of times.

EMS transported Penka to the Lane County Hospital where he died. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.