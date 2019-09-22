K-State cracks Top 25 on bye week

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1

2. Alabama (6) 4-0 1485 2

3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1400 3

4. LSU 4-0 1344 4

5. Ohio St. 4-0 1288 6

6. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5

7. Auburn 4-0 1169 8

8. Wisconsin 3-0 1071 13

9. Florida 4-0 1022 9

10. Notre Dame 2-1 989 7

11. Texas 3-1 968 12

12. Penn St. 3-0 848 13

13. Oregon 3-1 839 16

14. Iowa 3-0 714 18

15. California 4-0 547 23

16. Boise St. 4-0 524 20

17. Washington 3-1 498 22

18. Virginia 4-0 430 21

19. Utah 3-1 426 10

20. Michigan 2-1 287 11

21. Southern Cal 3-1 257 NR

22. UCF 3-1 252 15

23. Texas A&M 2-2 233 17

24. Kansas St. 3-0 230 NR

25. Michigan St. 3-1 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.