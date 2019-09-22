Barton Men and Women split home matches

Barton Men 1 Cloud County 0

It took over fifty-eight minutes Saturday afternoon but the Barton Community College men’s soccer team got the one goal they would need to extend a pair of streaks in a 1-0 spirited tangle hosting Cloud County Community College.

The Cougars’ game winner came with 31:13 left in the second half as freshman Sebastian Kennedy booted in his second goal of the season on a backside sitter from Hayato Kawamoto’s corner delivery.

The seventh straight win keeps the 14th ranked Cougars atop the Jayhawk West standings at 5-0-0 and 8-0-1 on the year while Cloud slips to 3-2-0 in conference play and 5-4-0 on the season. Barton has a much needed few days of recovery before returning to the pitch Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. kick-off against Garden City Community College.

Cloud County Women 3 Barton 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team saw its three game winning streak come to a close Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex falling 3-0 to conference leading Cloud County Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The Cougars drop to 4-2-0 in league play and 4-5-0 on the season as the T-Birds remain unbeaten in conference play at 5-0-0 while improving to 7-2-0 overall. Barton will look to get back on the positive side next Saturday afternoon hosting Garden City Community College in a 2:00 p.m. kick.