Barton 50th Anniversary celebration on the air Saturday

Barton Community College celebrates 50 years of serving Barton County, the region and the state of Kansas Saturday with a big birthday party on the Barton campus.

Join us on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM from 11am until 1pm as we help celebrate this big occasion. We’ll visit with those people who saw this vision become a reality, talk with both past and present Barton faculty and key contributors to the school’s success.

We’ll chat with President Dr. Carl Heilman and hear his comments as he reflects on the 50th anniversary with a speech that will be carried live at 12 noon.

You will also be able to enjoy the sounds of the past from jingles, PSA’s and interviews that were done long ago.