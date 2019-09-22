4th ranked Seward takes down Lady Cougars

The afternoon started off well for the Barton Community College volleyball team but the 4th ranked Saints of Seward County Community College put a damper to the early excitement in rolling to a straight set 25-22, 25-13, and 25-15 victory at the Barton Gym.

The Cougars drop their first loss of the conference season slipping to 2-1 and 9-5 on the year while Seward County’s eight straight victory at the Barton Gym improves the Saints to 5-0 in Jayhawk play and 11-2 overall.

Barton will next travel to co-leader Colby Community College (5-0, 12-1) on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Community Building.