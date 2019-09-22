Great Bend Post

4th ranked Seward takes down Lady Cougars

The afternoon started off well for the Barton Community College volleyball team but the 4th ranked Saints of Seward County Community College put a damper to the early excitement in rolling to a straight set 25-22, 25-13, and 25-15 victory at the Barton Gym.

The Cougars drop their first loss of the conference season slipping to 2-1 and 9-5 on the year while Seward County’s eight straight victory at the Barton Gym improves the Saints to 5-0 in Jayhawk play and 11-2 overall.

Barton will next travel to co-leader Colby Community College (5-0, 12-1) on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Community Building.

 