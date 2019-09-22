1-year-old Kansas girl struck, killed by SUV

FINNEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Tracy M. Romo, 50, Garden City, was backing out of a parking area at Bosselman’s Travel Plaza,1415 Solar Drive, Unit 7 at U.S. 83 and U.S. 50 North junction.

The SUV struck and ran over 1-year-old Annatile Holguin of Garden City. The child was transported to St. Catherine’s hospital where she died.

Romo and a passenger in the SUV were not injured. Authorities released no additional details.