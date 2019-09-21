Tigers Fight Off Yager Stadium Blues; Rally to Defeat Ichabods in Overtime

fhsuathletics.com

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 34-year curse of winless play for Fort Hays State at Yager Stadium loomed large in the waning moments of regulation on Saturday (Sept. 21), but FHSU had finally had enough heartbreak inside Washburn’s home confines. FHSU rallied to tie the game in the final three and a half minutes of regulation, made a huge stop on defense in overtime, and Dante Brown knocked home a 30-yard field goal for the win. FHSU picked up its first win of the season, moving to 1-2 overall, while Washburn dropped to the same record.

Fort Hays State led three times in the game prior to overtime, but struggled to fight off rallies from the Ichabods each time. The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead on a 14-yard Charles Tigner touchdown run, only to see the Ichabods tie the game by the end of the first quarter.

FHSU pushed back in front on a three-yard pass from Chance Fuller to Jacoby Williams with just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. However, that was quickly negated by a 100-yard kickoff return by James Letcher, Jr., making the score 14-14.

The Ichabods surged in front with 5:05 remaining in the half on a Collin Wilson 9-yard touchdown reception from Mitch Schurig. But the Tigers returned the favor, knotting the score once again on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to Harley Hazlett. The teams went into the half tied 21-21.

Fort Hays State seized control as the only team to score in the third quarter. Hazlett had a 33-yard touchdown reception from Fuller, then Hunter Budke joined in the scoring fun with an 8-yard touchdown reception from Fuller. The Tigers took a 35-21 lead to the fourth quarter.

Momentum shifted back to the Ichabods early in the fourth quarter when they forced a 3-and-out of the Tiger offense. They took only 58 seconds to go 65 yards, capped on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to Wilson. FHSU only picked up one first down on its next possession and then Washburn pulled closer with a 26-yard field goal from Kameron Lake. The momentum train reached full bore for the Ichabods when they recovered a Tiger fumble with 5:21 to go in the game. They capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown run that capped a 7-play drive. Washburn vaulted into the lead 38-35 with 3:33 to go.

With Washburn’s Yager Stadium win streak over the Tigers on the verge of pushing to 10, quarterback Voshon Waiters orchestrated a gritty final drive for the Tigers in regulation that covered 68 yards to get Brown in easy field goal range. An 8-yard pass from Waiters to Tigner kept the Tigers alive on a 4th-and-5 situation near midfield. The Tigers nearly reached the endzone, but had to settle for a 24-yard chip shot from Brown, tying the game at 38-38 as time expired.

Fort Hays State won the toss for overtime and chose defense first. It paid off moments later. Washburn picked up a first down on 4th-and-7 instead of electing to kick a field goal. It worked as the Ichabods picked up a first down on a 12-yard pass to the FHSU 10. However, just a play later, the Ichabods went to the air once again and this time cornerback Isaiah Creal-Musgray was ready, picking off a Schurig pass at the goal line.

With an All-America kicker in their back pocket, the Tigers remained conservative on their play calls to avoid turning the ball over and received a gift first down from the Ichabods on a penalty. It was enough to get Brown ready to knock home a 30-yard field goal, and he was up to the challenge from the right hash mark. As the ball sailed through the uprights, the Tigers found themselves on the positive end of the scoreboard at Yager Stadium for the first time since 1985, victorious 41-38. It gave Chris Brown his first win as a head coach at the place he served as an assistant for nine years.

Fuller had an efficient day distributing the ball, completing 74.2 percent of his passes (23-of-31) for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Tigner had a great day rushing the ball with 125 yards on 27 carries, the fifth 100-yard rushing game of his career. Hazlett led Tiger receiving targets with 105 yards on nine catches, the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Even though he missed a 56-yard field goal earlier in the game, Brown knocked home the two biggest attempts of the day, extending the game and winning the game.

Tanner Hoekman led the defensive effort for FHSU with 10 tackles and one interception, while having a hand in a sack with Sterling Swopes. Kiel Simas also had a sack, while adding six tackles. Jordan Starks and Creal-Musgray joined Hoekman in the interception column, each with one.

For Washburn, Schurig finished with 239 passing yards. Zach Willis had a team-high 67 rushing yards. Collin Wilson had a team-high 77 receiving yards. Kevin Neal, Jr. led in tackles with 13.

FHSU outgained WU 494 to 377 yards. The Tigers produced 32 first downs compared to 19 for the Ichabods.

Fort Hays State looks to even its record next week when it plays host to Missouri Southern in Hays. Kickoff is set for 7 pm on Saturday, September 28 at Lewis Field Stadium.