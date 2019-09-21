Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.