Saturday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina had three of St. Louis’ four hits, including a two-run single, and the Cardinals held off the fading Chicago Cubs 2-1. Carlos Martínez got the final two outs a day after a brutal blown save. , and the Cardinals maintained a three-game NL Central lead over Milwaukee while opening a five-game margin over Chicago. The Cubs dropped two games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card with eight games left.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has been arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team. The Hawkeyes say in news release that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday. Iowa City authorities say Pemsl had bloodshot eyes and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08. Pemsl has played in 67 games for Iowa, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will be missing three starters from their prolific offense, including running back Damien Williams, when the Baltimore Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Williams was ruled out after bruising his knee in last week’s win in Oakland, joining left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the bench for a matchup of 2-0 teams.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Randy Dobnak pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games to maintain its four-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. It reduced its magic number to clinch the division title to five with eight games to play.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two of the NFL’s exciting young quarterbacks, and their high-flying offenses, will meet on Sunday when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Much of the attention this offseason was focused on Kansas City, where the team’s young QB was coming off a record-setting MVP season. But Jackson has been just as good through two games this season, and both teams are 2-0 heading into Arrowhead Stadium.

National Headlines

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Antonio Brown has been released by the New England Patriots after a second woman accused the wide receiver of sexual misconduct. Brown already was being investigated by the NFL for sexual misconduct when a female artist came forward in a Sports Illustrated article, alleging Brown exposed himself to the woman after he hired her to paint a mural at his home. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has denied both allegations.

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week. That’s according to a person who spoke to the AP under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by Major League Baseball, which placed German on administrative leave Thursday. The person said the incident occurred Monday night into Tuesday at Germán’s residence in Yonkers.

MIAMI (AP) _ Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez rejoined the team in Miami last night following a heart procedure that caused him to a miss a three-game series at St. Louis this week. The 54-year-old underwent a cardiac catheterization in Monday after he experienced chest pains during Sunday’s win against Atlanta. The Nats dropped two of three to the Cardinals while bench coach Chip Hale ran the ballclub.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brad Keselowski has earned the pole position for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski had a top lap of 127.185 miles per hour to claim his 17th career pole and second at Richmond. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year. Kevin Harvick finished second in qualifying followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 Seattle 3

Final Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Chi White Sox 10 Detroit 1

Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 Innings)

Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 8 Texas 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Atlanta 6 San Francisco 0

Final N-Y Mets 8 Cincinnati 1

Final Washington 6 Miami 4

Final Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final Arizona 9 San Diego 0

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Colorado 5

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (20)Boise St. 30 Air Force 19

Final Southern Cal 30 (10)Utah 23