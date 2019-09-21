Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting, September 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the September 9, 2019, and the September 16, 2019, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: International Association of Assessing Officers:

-Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, will provide details of the conference and continuing education.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: 2018 Real Estate Appraisal / Sales Ratio Study:

-The Kansas Constitution requires that all taxable property be appraised and assessed uniformly as to class. Uniformity of like property assures an equitable distribution of the property tax burden. The Kansas Appraisal / Sales Ratio Study is used to evaluate appraisal level and uniformity for substantial statutory compliance. The ratios are computed by dividing the appraised value of real estate as determined by the County Appraiser by the total selling price of the real property. A perfect ratio would be 100.0. The total 2018 market ratio for Barton County is 101.6. Ms. Esfeld will provide details.

C. 2019 TAX SALE: Update:

-The County recently took judgment on the parcels remaining on the 2019 Tax Sale. Owners are able to redeem parcels until noon, Monday, October 21, 2019. The sale will be held in the Courthouse at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019. At this time, 84 parcels remain. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will report.

D. JUVENILE SERVICES: All Stars Core Training:

-All Stars is a school-based intervention program designed to reduce adolescents’ engagement in risk behaviors such as substance use, violence and sexual activity. 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services currently provides the program to USD 428 6th grades and the high school’s Jobs for America’s Graduates program. Having paid a $750.00 deposit, Juvenile Services requests that the Commission authorize a $3,000.00 expenditure to pay the balance of the All Stars Core Training. Should the training be approved, All Stars could be expanded into Hoisington USD 431. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will provide details.

E. JUVENILE SERVICES: Interlocal Cooperation Agreement:

-20th Judicial District Juvenile Services requests approval of an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement and authorization to submit said agreement to the Kansas Attorney General. The Kansas Department of Corrections, Juvenile Services, requires the formal agreement to assure that all Counties of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services have the shared understanding of Barton County being the Administrative County. Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford Counties have each approved the agreement. Ms. Woodmansee will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Commission has been invited to join the Commercial Property Tour on September 25, 2019, as sponsored by the Great Bend Council of Realtors. The tour begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Building, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, Kansas. Participants return to the Chamber building at 12:30 p.m. for a box lunch.

-The Kansas Natural Resource Coalition (KNRC) will hold its Fall 2019 Policy Committee Meeting on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Kansas State Extension Office, 4500 East Mary Street, Garden City, Kansas. The Commission has been invited to attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Central Kansas Community Corrections Year End Outcomes – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director for Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director

10:00 a.m. – Stepping Up Initiative – Julie Kramp, The Center, Executive Director

10:30 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for September 26, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.