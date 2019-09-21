Child Care Licensing position logging lots of miles around Barton County

Barton County regularly applies for and receives Child Care Licensing funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). For Fiscal Year 2019, the county received $120,000. This grant allows for two full-time employees, but KDHE has not allowed the Barton County Health Department to implement required training for the second person.

Health Director Shelly Schneider says funding the department for two positions but not allowing the training for the second person has baffled her.

“We have tried to get her help,” Schneider said. “Our end can meet those requirements, but the State of Kansas does not want to spend time training a new person.”

The Child Care Licensing handles daycare surveys, fields complaints on illegal daycares, among other duties. Kori Hammeke handles Barton County as well as five other nearby counties for this service. Schneider says at one point, Hammeke logged more than 2,000 miles in a quarter of a year driving the service area.

“When Kori first trained, it was about three months of supervision with the state,” said Schneider. “If Kori were to leave, the next person would be stuck with six counties and her caseload without training.”

The $120,000 is prepaid to Barton County, but without a second person, the county did not spend all the allotted grant money. Barton County remitted $2,642.36 to KDHE.

“They are funding us for two people, but will not let us train a second person.”