Come on out and show your support for your local public service agencies as they battle for the title of Chili Cook-Off Champions.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Ellinwood Craft Beer Festival in the American Legion Parking Lot Saturday, Oct. 12.

$10 per person for unlimited chili samples. Children under 5 are free. Dessert will be available for a small additional fee.

Advance tickets are available for $8 per person by contacting any EMS member or by calling 620-564-2408.