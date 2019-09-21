Area students become summer graduates of FHSU

A total of 534 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2019 term.



Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 137 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice) and 397 undergraduate degrees (associate’s and bachelor’s). Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.



FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.



Kansas graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP. This list does not include graduates from other states or countries.

Barton

Albert (67511): Colin James Regan, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business).

Claflin (67525): Patricia Cauthon, a Bachelor of General Studies (child development).

Ellinwood (67526): Heather Dawn Panning, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

Great Bend (67530): Brandon Michael Ball, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Studies (technology education). Blake Allen Hinson, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Studies (construction management).

Hoisington (67544): Robert Joseph Brungardt, a Master of Science in education administration.

Ellsworth

Wilson (67490): Kaci C. Nichols, a Master of Science in counseling (school).

Ness

Utica (67584): Madeline Nicole Withington, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource).

Pawnee

Larned (67550): Austin E. Landgraf, a Bachelor of General Studies (biological).

Pratt

Pratt (67124): Brett Michael Forshee, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Studies (construction management).

Reno

Buhler (67522): Andrew W. Epp, a Bachelor of General Studies (networking).

Hutchinson (67501): Courtney B. Eales, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hutchinson (67502): Katie Elaine Ellegood, a Bachelor of Science in biology (education) and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education. Megan D. Yoder, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

Rice

Lyons (67554): Jamie Lee Ash, a Bachelor of General Studies (biological).

Kyler Michael Cox, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Studies (construction management).

Sterling (67579): Kylie Ann Dean, a Master of Science in health and human performance.

Rush

Otis (67565): Spencer M. Romeiser, a Master of Professional Studies (information assurance management).

Russell

Luray (67649): Sawyer Bair Ptacek, a Master of Science in counseling (school).

Stafford

St. John (67576): Meagan Feril, a Master of Science in Education (mathematics).

Erin Koelsch, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.