WICHITA – Thelma Louise Pettijohn, 87, passed away September 17, 2019, at Sandpiper Health & Rehab, Wichita. She was born November 29, 1931, in Clinton, MO, to Emmett R. and Nettie Ethel (Love) Lowe. She married Richard Pettijohn at Great Bend. He passed from this life September 29, 2004.

A Wichita resident, previously living in Eucha, Okla., and living the majority of her life in Great Bend, was of the Baptist faith. Thelma was a newspaper carrier for the Wichita Eagle and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include three sons, John Sutton and wife Vicki of Amarillo, Texas, Mark Pettijohn of Brighton, Colo., and Phillip Pettijohn and wife Rhonda of Wichita; three daughters, Barbara Palmer and her significant other Brad Reich of Denver, Becky Ramirez and husband Leon of Woodward, Okla., and Sue Joiner and husband Jay of Virginia; 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Pettijohn; parents; and four sisters, Dora, Wanda, Joyce and Emma Lou.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the family present, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Golden Belt Memorial Park, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Memorials are suggested to Thelma Pettijohn Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.