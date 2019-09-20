Police: Kan. burglary suspect’s shorts torn sliding through vent

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and need help identify a suspect.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, a suspect ended the Heritage Restaurant in the 4500 Block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

The suspect entered the business through a roof vent. As the suspect attempted to slide through the vent, his shoe came off and the shorts he was wearing were torn.

The suspect fell into the kitchen and roamed around the restaurant. He then ate chicken fingers out of the refrigerator and stole lottery tickets. There was also pry damage found to a storage shed where he attempted to enter.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 6-foot tall and 200 pounds. He has a short buzz cut with a full beard, a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, and was wearing a black Raiders shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.