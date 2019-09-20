Police ask for help to find suspects in ATM theft at events center in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary, have released images of the damage and asked the public for help to locate possible suspects.

Late Monday or early Tuesday Sept. 17, unknown persons entered the Tony’s Pizza Event Center located at 800 The Midway, Salina, and removed a Sunflower Bank ATM, according to police.

They later destroyed the ATM and removed the contents.

The suspects apparently threw a brick through a southern window of the main lobby to gain access. Area surveillance systems are being checked for the suspect(s). With the value of the destroyed ATM machine, the costs of the damage to the facility, and theft of the ATM money, the total loss overall is $31,460.00. Salina Police detectives are seeking information on the identity of the suspect(s).

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.