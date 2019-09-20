Police arrest student after finding e-cigarette with THC at Kan. high school

BUTLER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities and USD 402 officials are investigating e-cigarettes and working to inform students about the dangers.

The dangers of e-cigarettes are not confined to the health risks related to nicotine only. SRO Meckel and Augusta Schools USD 402 – Augusta High School are working hard to enforce e-cigarette laws and inform youth about the dangers.

According to August police, the school resources officer at Augusta High School arrested one student after confirming the use products in e-cigarettes that contain THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Police also arrested an adult for distributing the substance.

Authorities have found about 1/2 dozen e-cigarette cases since the beginning of the school year, according to police

Campus officers are also equipped with field test kits to identify and classify illegal substances. If a student has an unknown substance police will test it to determine what it is. If it’s illegal – they will get arrested.

The school district reminded students and parents, “vaping devices are never allowed on USD 402 Properties. Our administration, SRO, and public safety officers are being vigilant about stomping these products out of our schools. This is a national issue, and schools around the country are facing this onslaught. Please take time to talk to your children about this topic and partner with us in providing safe schools. If you, or your students, know of any unsafe activities taking place in our schools please make us aware. If you prefer to report anonymously, use our anonymous reporting app “Fight Song!”. “