Police: 2 students made up social media threat at Kan. high school

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating an alleged threat to Garden City High School.

Just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police were made aware of content posted on a social media site suggesting a potential threat to the Garden City High School, according to Police Sgt. Lana Urteaga.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned there was no threat to the school or students. However, two Garden City high school students created a social media post about another, uninvolved student making a threat to the school.

The uninvolved student did not make a threat to the school, according to Urteaga.

Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the students involved in making the social media posts. Police encouraged parents to remind your child to report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff at school and or the Garden City Police Department.