Panther Cross Country prevails at Buhler

The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls Cross Country teams picked up team titles Thursday at the Buhler Invitational.

The Boys were led by Sage Cauley who finished 3rd, Kaiden Esfeld who took 4th and Colin Hammond who took 6th. Alex Smith was the fourth Panther to finish in the top 10 by taking 9th overall.

The Girls were led once again by Mayra Ramierez who won the race in a time of 20:56.8. The Lady Panthers had three other runners finish in the top 10. Emilia Diaz was 3rd, Reagan Huslig was 8th and Emma Loomis took 9th.

The Panthers next compete on September, 28th in Lawrence.

Buhler Invitational

Boys Team Scores

1. Great Bend 32

2. Berean Academy 64

3. Goddard Eisenhower 75

4. Buhler 78

5. Winfield 93

6. Valley Center 164

7. Junction City 189

8. Hutch Trinity 191

9. McPherson 233

Great Bend Results

3 Sage Cauley 12 Great Bend 17:41.4 3

4 Kaiden Esfeld 09 Great Bend 17:42.4 4

5 Collin Hammond 12 Great Bend 17:46.9 5

9 Alex Smith 12 Great Bend 18:23.1 9

11 Evan Hammond 12 Great Bend 18:37.6 11

20 Matthew Huslig 11 Great Bend 19:10.6 20

Girls Team Scores

1. Great Bend 33

2. Buhler 44

3. Goddard Eisenhower 64

4. Berean Academy 93

5. Valley Center 145

6. Hutch Trinity 165

7. Junction City 178

Great Bend Results

1 Mayra Ramirez 12 Great Bend 20:56.8 1

3 Emilia Diaz 10 Great Bend 21:16.8 3

8 Reagan Huslig 09 Great Bend 22:01.1 8

9 Emma Loomis 10 Great Bend 22:01.2 9

12 Mckenna Esfeld 12 Great Bend 22:41.1 12

13 Haley McCormick 09 Great Bend 22:45.0 13

22 Hannah Loomis 10 Great Bend 23:52.5 20