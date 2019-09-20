Marshall applauds EPA’s move to reduce regulations on oil and gas industry

From U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall’s Office…

This week the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a new proposal to remove duplicative regulations and save oil and gas producers millions annually.

“This proposal reigns in the overzealous approach from the Obama era,” U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “Current regulations are redundant and burdensome, and I applaud the administration’s efforts to make our energy sector more efficient.”

The rule change is the result of President Trump’s executive order to reduce unnecessary regulations while maintaining appropriate health and environmental standards within the oil and gas industry.

Once implemented, the new rule would remove methane emission limits but maintain volatile organic compound limits – which will continue to control methane emissions.

“As the U.S. continues toward its goal of energy independence, it’s important we continue to remove binding and duplicative regulations,” Rep. Marshall said. “Over the past decade, the oil and gas industry has adopted new technologies that not only reduce its carbon footprint but decrease methane emissions as well. I applaud the industry’s efforts to become better stewards of our environment and contribute to our diverse energy portfolio.”

In 2016, the Kansas oil and gas industry recorded nearly $1.8 billion in output, making it the 10th largest oil-producing states in the country.