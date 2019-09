Manhattan’s Hunter French scored with 44-seconds left in overtime Thursday to hand the Great Bend Panther soccer team a 2-1 loss at Cavanaugh Field.

The Panthers scored their only goal in the first half on a goal by Francisco Garcia. It stayed 1-0 until the Indians tied the game with 15 minutes left in regulation, then won it overtime on the goal with less than a minute left.

Great Bend falls to 4-3 on the season with the loss. The Panthers play next at Hays on Tuesday.