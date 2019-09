MULVANE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after becoming trapped in a grain truck in southern Kansas.

Crews rushed to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Friday. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed just before 1 p.m. that the man had died. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the man.

The grain bins is near Mulvane, which is about 15 miles south of Wichita.