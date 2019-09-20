Lady Panthers pick up two more wins

The Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team made it 8-straight match victories by picking up a pair of wins Thursday in Ellinwood.

Great Bend took down Smoky Valley 25-18, 26-24 in their first match before squeezing out a 25-23, 27-25 over the host Eagles in their second match. It was just the second loss of the season for Ellinwood who entered the match ranked 6th in Class 2A.

The Lady Panthers are now 8-1 on the season and will get a week off before hosting Hutchinson and Goddard next Thursday at the Panther Fieldhouse.