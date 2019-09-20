Kansas man jailed for violent baseball bat attack on stepfather

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on his stepfather

Just before 10:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to report of a disturbance at a home in the 4800 Block of South Fern in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police found a 59-year-old man with critical injuries. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned that the suspect identified as 26-year-old Tyler Lewis went to his stepfather’s home. During a disturbance between the two men, Lewis battered the step-father with a baseball bat, stabbed him multiple times and fled on foot.

Police found Lewis in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 Block of South Topeka. They arrested him on requested charges of aggravated battery and an aggravated weapons violation.

The stepfather remains hospitalized but has been upgraded to fair condition, according to Davidson.