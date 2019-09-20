Kansas City Police: Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around’

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are urging people not to leave grenades “just lying around” after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.

It was a modified hand grenade. Bomb and Arson Unit members are continuing to investigate whether it is live at a secure, off-site location. It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades – even inactive ones – just lying around. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 18, 2019

Police that that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.

Police say, “It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around.”