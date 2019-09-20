Kan. woman accused of battery of officer during vicious dog investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen after an incident with a Kansas deputy.

On Thursday, a deputy was in the 7100 block of SW Woodcroft Way in Topeka looking into a report of three vicious dogs in the area, according to Deputy Andrew Mergen.

The deputy located the 19-year-old owner and while talking to her an object was thrown at and hit the deputy.

The female then ran into her house, but soon came back outside and was detained for a short period of time.

She is being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities have not released her name. The deputy was not injured.