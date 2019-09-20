GREAT BEND – Jack L. Merten, 91, passed away September 19, 2019, in Wichita. He was born June 6, 1928, at Great Bend to Ralph Albert & Audra Vivian (Larason) Merten. He married Wilda Whala, February 23, 1957, at Oklahoma City, OK. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Jack was a technician at the power plant for 46 years. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church and in the United States Navy. He loved cars, airplanes and Nascar. Jack especially loved his family and playing with his dachshunds, Kooper and Gordie.

Survivors include, his wife, Wilda of the home; one son, Michael Merten and wife Pamela of Great Bend; one daughter, Lahree Jenkins and husband Ken of Comanche, OK; five grandchildren, Bradley Jenkins, Jaclynn Jenkins, Ryan Jenkins, Cordell Merten, and Kyler Merten; and one nephew, Lew Erhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy (Merten) Erhart; and one niece, Monica.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Southern Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.