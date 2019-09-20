Friday Statewide Scores

Friday AP Kansas Football Scores
Andale 63, Rose Hill 0
Andover Central 38, Goddard 21
Ashland 54, Cunningham 6
Axtell 60, Onaga 14
BV North 27, Pittsburg 3
BV Randolph 70, Wetmore 24
BV West 10, St. James Academy 7
Belle Plaine 59, Wichita Independent 0
Beloit 26, Minneapolis 6
Bishop Miege 42, Mill Valley 35
Blue Valley 31, BV Southwest 13
Bonner Springs 35, Spring Hill 21
uhler 35, Augusta 21
Burlingame 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Burlington 8, Wellsville 6
Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 28
Caney Valley 47, Neodesha 6
Canton-Galva 48, Centre 0
Central Plains 56, Kinsley 6
Centralia 40, St. Mary’s 0
Chanute 42, Iola 0
Chapman 36, Abilene 21
Chase County 50, Peabody-Burns 0
Cheney 70, Chaparral 3
Cherryvale 33, Erie 8
Cheylin 46, Pawnee Heights 0
Cimarron 32, Stanton County 16
Clearwater 31, Wellington 7
Clifton-Clyde 72, Wilson 0
Colby 39, Holcomb 21
Columbus 41, Girard 19
Conway Springs 31, Kingman 10
DeSoto 71, KC Turner 0
Derby 63, Newton 7
Dodge City 26, Wichita Heights 23
Elkhart 41, Sublette 12
Ell-Saline 34, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Ellis 50, Ellinwood 7
Ellsworth 38, Salina Sacred Heart 13
Fairfield 56, Burrton 12
Fowler 49, Western Plains-Healy 19
Frankfort 74, Doniphan West 52
Fredonia 43, Bluestem 14
Frontenac 35, Commerce, Okla. 0
Galena 28, Prairie View 0
Garden Plain 49, Wichita Trinity 0
Goessel 50, Wakefield 0
Golden Plains 74, Rolla 26
Halstead 58, Lyons 8
Hanover 66, Rock Hills 16
Hartford 63, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 0
Haven 34, Hillsboro 20
Hays 13, Liberal 12
Hesston 26, Pratt 0
Hoisington 41, Larned 19
Holton 28, Nemaha Central 14
Hoxie 46, Quinter 6
Humboldt 38, Eureka 32
Hutchinson 21, Garden City 12
Independence 20, Fort Scott 18
Inman 15, Remington 7
Jayhawk Linn 20, Pleasanton 14, 3OT
Jefferson West 55, Hiawatha 0
Junction City 41, Topeka West 0
KC Harmon 48, KC Northeast, Mo. 25
KC Harmon 48, Northeast-Arma 25
KC Piper 40, Atchison 6
KC Schlagle 25, Shawnee Heights 23
KC Wyandotte 28, KC Sumner 26, OT
Kiowa County 50, Pretty Prairie 0
La Crosse 21, Republic County 14
Labette County 25, Coffeyville 19
Lakeside 62, Linn 26
Lakin 50, Syracuse 0
Lawrence 35, Gardner-Edgerton 34
Lawrence Free State 59, SM North 14
Leavenworth 41, Basehor-Linwood 30
Lebo 76, Chetopa 6
Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 52, Riverton 35
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 47, KC Washington 14
Little River 51, Bennington 6
Louisburg 38, Baldwin 12
Lyndon 48, West Franklin 6
Maize 49, Wichita Campus 12
Maize South 27, Valley Center 19
Manhattan 42, Topeka Seaman 24
Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 60, Crest 0
Marion 22, Douglass 0
Marysville 28, Concordia 12
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 18, Jackson Heights 14
McPherson 55, El Dorado 16
Minneola 58, Satanta 8
Moscow 30, Weskan 27
Moundridge 52, Solomon 32
Natoma 41, Deerfield 27
Ness City 62, St. John 0
Nickerson 16, Smoky Valley 12
Northern Heights 34, Mission Valley 13
Norton 41, Oakley 0
Norwich 44, South Haven 20
Oberlin-Decatur 46, Wallace County 0
Olathe East 36, Olathe West 14
Olathe North 30, SM West 10
Olpe 21, Christ Preparatory Academy 14
Osage City 18, Council Grove 13
Osawatomie 42, Parsons 20
Osborne 46, Stockton 8
Oswego 48, Altoona-Midway 0
Otis-Bison 56, Stafford 8
Oxford 46, Flinthills 34
Paola 56, Ottawa 3
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 44, KC Bishop Ward 14
Pike Valley 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14
Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 7
Plainville 16, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Pleasant Ridge 35, McLouth 6
Pratt Skyline 42, Attica/Argonia 20
Rawlins County 44, Greeley County 0
Riverside 42, Royal Valley 14
Rossville 44, Rock Creek 16
Rural Vista 43, Herington 26
SM Northwest 42, Olathe South 28
SM South 24, Lansing 18
Sabetha 41, Perry-Lecompton 21
Salina Central 17, Salina South 7
Santa Fe Trail 27, Anderson County 26
Scott City 55, Goodland 0
Sedan 48, Marmaton Valley 0
Sedgwick 52, Sterling 13
Silver Lake 25, Riley County 0
Smith Center 27, Phillipsburg 7
South Barber 34, Hutchinson Central Christian 20
South Central 48, Hodgeman County 14
South Gray 41, Medicine Lodge 14
Southeast 48, Yates Center 0
Southeast Saline 52, Russell 10
Southwestern Hts. 14, Meade 0
Spearville 75, Ingalls 50
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Tescott 6
St. Paul 52, West Elk 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, BV Northwest 16
Sylvan-Lucas 56, Lincoln 6
Thunder Ridge 48, Hill City 22
Tonganoxie 43, Eudora 8
Topeka 60, Highland Park 8
Topeka Hayden 41, Washburn Rural 7
Trego 58, Triplains-Brewster 8
Troy 58, Horton 24
Udall 20, Burden Central 0
Ulysses 29, Hugoton 14
Valley Heights 66, Atchison County 19
Victoria 50, Macksville 0
Wabaunsee 31, Central Heights 6
Wamego 32, Clay Center 20
Washington County 62, Valley Falls 36
Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 28, Northern Valley 18
Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita West 7
Wichita Collegiate 34, Mulvane 7
Wichita County 68, Logan/Palco 14
Wichita East 22, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Wichita Home School 54, St. Mary’s Academy 6
Wichita Life Prep 78, Wellston, Okla. 66
Wichita Northwest 31, Great Bend 0
Wichita South 6, Arkansas City 0
Winfield 59, Circle 0
