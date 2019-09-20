Fleeing Kansas driver accused of DUI, hitting 5 vehicles

BUTLER COUNTY — A driver who rammed five vehicles before a crash in Wichita Thursday night remains in jail in Butler County.

Police in Andover reported that a truck with a trailer was running into cars in a parking lot, according to Captain Joe Schroeder. The trailer was the property of the man’s employer and the driver was not authorized to have it, according to Schroeder.

Police began a pursuit after the driver ran a red light and then continued into Wichita, where he is accused of running another red light and rear-ending a car. The driver then ran another red light, hitting more cars.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into railing. Police arrested the 32-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run and running several lights.

The suspect was expected to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon. However, the Butler County Attorney’s office won’t file charges in the case until next week, according to Schroeder. Police will release the man’s name after he has been charged. There were no injuries reported.