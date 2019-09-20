Diocese of Wichita names 9 priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Wichita Thursday published a list of diocesan clergy against whom an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been substantiated.

According to a statement on the diocese website, this list is being published after a comprehensive and independent audit of all clergy files over the last several months by Stephen Robison, a non-Catholic lawyer with many years of experience in criminal and civil investigations, of Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson and Kitch, Attorneys at Law.

Published on the list are the names of nine priests of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. Included with the nine named priests are an additional six priests, who, though not priests of the diocese, served in the diocese for a period of time, are identified because they were published by other dioceses.

The names, ordination dates, assignment histories and current status are now available on the diocesan website.

All clergy currently listed have either been removed from ministry or are deceased. The majority are deceased. Going forward, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita in cooperation with its Policy on Suspected Abuse of Children will continue to disclose the names of any clergy against whom an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor is substantiated.

Along with the list of substantiated allegations, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita published a l­­etter from Bishop Carl A. Kemme to the faithful and a Questions & Answers document that will hopefully address many of the questions raised.