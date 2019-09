Dakota’s Deals- Fri. Sept. 20th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019.

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ATTIC, BASEMENT, & CLOSET SALE! (ANYTHING BUT CLOTHES)

WHEN: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 10A-8P

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 8A-NOON.

WHERE: SACRED HEART PARISH CENTER AT 12TH & STATE IN LARNED.

TAKE WHAT YOU WANT AND PAY WHAT YOU THINK IT IS WORTH, UNLESS MARKED. CASH ONLY, PLEASE.

1. FOR SALE: 1979 460 BIG BLOCK FORD ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION, 2- 20.8 42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1968 SHORT WIDE CHEVROLET PICKUP (REBUILDER). 785-650-1175

2. LOOKING FOR: CB RADIO, 8 TRACK TAPES, BOSE RADIO. 793-3870

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, BIRDCAGES (VARIOUS SIZES AND COLORS), 10 GALLON FISHTANK, 4 ROOSTERS, DIFFERENT TYPES OF DUCKS. 792-7074

4. LOOKING FOR: A GOOD DESKTOP COPY/PRINTER (IN WORKING CONDITION) 792-3640

5. FOR SALE: TRAILER SWAY BAR $25. LOOKING FOR: .243 CAL DEER RIFLE. 785-227-5348 LINDSBORG AREA.

6. FOR SALE: GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL, BOYS AND GIRLS BIKES, 110 AIR CONDITIONER. LOOKING FOR: RIDING LAWN MOWER. 617-0231

7. LOOKING FOR: RYOBI WEEDEATER. 620-566-7297

8. LOOKING FOR: PUSH MOWER 22″ SELF PROPELLED WITH CATCHER. 793-0612

9. FOR SALE: 36″ SHOWER STALL WITH DOOR BRAND NEW STILL IN CRATE $250. 620-617-6052

10. FOR SALE: 3 DRAWER TOOL CART WITH LID – YELLOW IN COLOR USED FOR ABOUT 2 & 1/2 YEARS. 620-295-0744

11. FOR SALE: 10X10 FABRIC GAZEBO ASKING $175 NEW IN BOX (RETAILS $300), LOOKING FOR: SPLIT WOOD. 792-5433

12. FOR SALE: 36″ PULL BEHIND YARD AERATOR. 617-1328

13. FOR SALE: 4 – BRAND NEW SKID STEER TIRES NO AIR 6 HOLES IN RIMS 3″ BETWEEN THEM & CENTER HOLE IS 4&1/2″ ASKING $1500, PELLA WINDOWS 12 SETS 4 – 40″ X 25″, 8 – 32″ X 25″ DOUBLE PANED WINDOW TOP AND BOTTOM $10 EACH CALL FOR MORE DETAILS & WHERE TO FIND PICTURES. 785-885-4734

14. GIVEAWAY (TO THE RIGHT PERSON): FEMALE BLACK LAB INTACT AKC REGISTERED (IF YOU WANT PAPERS THEN THAT WILL COST) LOOKING FOR: GOOD TARPS, TOP RAILING FOR DOG PENS. 785-324-0550

15. FOR SALE: ADERONDACK CHAIR W FOOTSTOOL AND SIDE TABLE HAND CRAFTED (READY TO STAIN OR PAINT) 282-9331

16. FOR SALE: COOKING CAJUN CHARCOAL WATER COOKER EXCELLENT CONDITION. 620-791-7510

17. FOR SALE: GE DEEP FREEZE $100 OBO, WHIRPOOL SIDE BY SIDE $250 OBO, UPRIGHT DRESSERS. 620-617-3925