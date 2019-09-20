Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/19)

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for criminal trespass with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Anna Sanchez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on Pawnee County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rodolfo Santellano of Great Bend on Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Treva Carey of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering a child with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty on Barton County District Court order to report case.

BOOKED: Ronald Lewis Cornell on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond of $597.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $676.50 cash only. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $203 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Truman Donahoe on Rush County District Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rhiannon Lynn Mossberg on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on CDC case for criminal trespass after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Anna Sanchez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through B&K.

RELEASED: Eric Reed on Barton County Court cases for probation violation, possession of stolen property, theft of property, released by order of the court. Rice County District Court case for probation was granted. Pawnee County District Court case for failure to appear by order of the court. BCDC case for theft of property, burglary of non-dwelling, criminal damage, criminal trespass, released by order of the court. Rush County District Court case after receiving a $5,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Kevin A. Pekarek Jr. on BCDC warrant with a $100,000 OR bond through Judge Burgess. KDOC hold remains.

RELEASED: Eligus Ricketts on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 OR bond. Released to Saline County for transport.

RELEASED: Roosevelt T. Henderson on BCDC case with a $100,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Treva Carey on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jeanna M. Richter on BCDC warrant with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse Montague on BCDC warrant with 2 $1,000 OR bonds.

RELEASED: John Zapata of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, posted bond of $300,000.

RELEASED: Tristen Maas-Rader on Barton County District Court warrant with a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Ronald Cornell of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt after paying $597.50 cash bond.