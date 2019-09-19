Want to cut in line at Zoo Boo? VIP passes available

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

More than 3,000 children are expected to go through the gates of Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend for the annual Zoo Boo event Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. That means thousands of pieces of candy will be handed out to the children dressed up in their Halloween candy.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the event gets somewhat pricey for the City of Great Bend with purchasing the candy. To offset the price, this year Great Bend is offering a limited amount of VIP passes to skip the line and go straight to the candy.

“The line goes clear back around through the park,” said Hayes. “You can get there at 5:30 and not go through until 9 o’clock.”

A group of five passes will be sold for $25 by the City of Great Bend. All the proceeds help the zoo.

The zoo will be closed for the Zoo Boo event allowing city staff to string lights and businesses to set up tables to hand out candy.

“I already have five of those passes taken, and all of those passes were taken from out of town.”