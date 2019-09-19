Thursday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics edged the Kansas City Royals 1-0 to hold their lead atop the AL wild-card race. The Athletics, who have won seven of eight, began the day two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild-card spot. Cleveland was a half-game behind the Rays. Starters Homer Bailey of the A’s and Danny Duffy of the Royals each pitched seven sharp innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is headed to Philadelphia to have surgery on his injured groin, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs without their blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future. Fisher hurt his groin in practice Friday but tried to play Sunday in Oakland. He only lasted a few plays before Cam Erving replaced him, and Fisher underwent additional testing when he returned to Kansas City.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright put on another sharp performance while outpitching Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1. Wainwright has won all four of his starts this month, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings. Trailing by four, the Nationals put two on in the eighth. Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a drive that had the distance to leave the park, but Fowler reached far over the wall to make the grab.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State will try to extend an unprecedented streak at 12th-ranked Texas in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The Cowboys have won their last five games in Austin, something no other team has ever done. Oklahoma State is 3-0 and has national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. The Longhorns are home for another nationally televised Saturday night game. They lost to LSU in a top-10 matchup before winning last week against Rice in Houston.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas football player is charged with two misdemeanors after his arrest at a Lawrence bar. The Lawrence Journal-World reports sophomore linebacker Thomas Patrick Barrett was charged Tuesday with two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. An attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says Barrett, from Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested on Aug. 31 at the Jayhawk Cafe.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — New coaches Neal Brown at West Virginia and Les Miles at Kansas have turned to young players and other first-time starters to forge winning nonconference records. Now the coaches will see how the fresh faces hold up as the teams prepare to meet for the start of the Big 12 season on Saturday.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees were unable to clinch the AL East title following their 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Rays avoided elimination in the division race by scoring twice in the ninth and twice in the 11th to beat the Dodgers, 8-7 in Los Angeles. Tampa Bay remains a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.

UNDATED (AP) _ Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central is down to four games over Cleveland following the Twins’ 3-1 loss to the White Sox. Eight pitchers combined to limit the majors’ top power-hitting team to just three hits, none until the sixth inning. The Indians earned their 16th consecutive win over the Tigers as Yasiel Puig supplied a bases-loaded single with two out in the 10th to complete Cleveland’s 2-1 victory.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Houston Astros picked up their 100th win and Gerrit Cole went over 300 strikeouts for the season in a 3-2 decision over the Rangers. Cole allowed two runs on six hits in earning his 14th straight win and 18th of the season. Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve homered for Houston, which locked up a playoff berth and reduced its magic number to two for clinching the AL West.

UNDATED (AP) _ Atlanta has its first three-game skid since mid-July after Bryce Harper’s two-run homer helped the Phillies post a 4-1 victory in Atlanta. Zach Eflin allowed an unearned run and four hits over seven frames as Philadelphia prevented the Braves from padding their nine-game lead over Washington atop the NL East. Atlanta’s magic number remains two.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final San Francisco 11 Boston 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 L-A Dodgers 7 (11 Innings)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 1 Kansas City 0 (11 Innings)

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 1 (10 Innings)

Final L-A Angels 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 3 Texas 2

Final Chi White Sox 3 Minnesota 1

Final Toronto 11 Baltimore 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Washington 1

Final Arizona 5 Miami 4

Final N-Y Mets 7 Colorado 4

Final Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1

Final San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1

Final Cincinnati 3 Chi Cubs 2 (10 Innings)