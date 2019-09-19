The long, overnight watering process around Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Like many others’ lawns, the City of Great Bend can go through a lot of water during the hot times of summer to keep grass and plants alive. All four ballparks at Veterans Memorial Park are irrigated, as is the south side of Vets Lake, the avenue of flags, the Courthouse Square, Brit Spaugh ballparks, Harms Field, Broadway islands, B-29 Memorial at the airport, and the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says his crews are constantly looking at and testing water systems across town.

“We will do a test run weekly,” said Keeler. “Typically after you mow one of the fields, we well hit a test cycle of the irrigation system.”

At Veterans Park, the city will start watering zones at midnight and Keeler says the zones will not be finished until 5:30 a.m. The Courthouse Square is on 23 zones and irrigation will start after dark and continue until 7 a.m. The Great Bend Sports Complex has 54 watering zones to go through.

“On a normal year with not as much rain, if you have a problem with a sprinkler head the grass will tell you real quick with a yellowing area,” said Keeler.