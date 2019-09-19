Police investigate after finding abandoned infant in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the case involving an abandoned infant.

Just after 7p.m. Wednesday, police received the report of an infant found alive in the 2000 block of North Manhattan, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department.

The baby was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka as a precaution.

On Thursday morning, police reported they had identified the mother of the infant and she is in good health.

Further investigation leads police to believe the mother’s intent was to follow the safe haven law, according to RCPD. Police have released no additional details.