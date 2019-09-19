More than 200 donors for the 2019 Kans for Kids Radiothon

The 9th Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon presented by Comfort Pro received 225 donor calls Sept. 13. Donors pledged their financial support to the non-profit organization from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the radiothon was broadcast on all the Eagle Radio stations.

The donation total is being calculated with pledges still being mailed into Kans for Kids.

Kans for Kids is celebrating their 25th Anniversary in 2019. The group provides financial assistance to families with kids battling cancer in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, and Russell counties.