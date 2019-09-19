Kansas sex offender jailed, 4 children placed in protective custody

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges

On Tuesday, police located a 15-year-old runaway from Ponca City, Oklahoma, in the 2800 block of North Summit Street in Arkansas City.

They determined that she was under the influence of methamphetamine. They interviewed the juvenile, who said she had been staying at 33-year-old Arron Dion Sedam’s residence in in the 1000 Block of First Street, according to police.

She said Sedam provided her with meth and had given her a tattoo while she was at his residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence resulting in the three arrests. Four juveniles were taken into police protective custody due to the conditions at the residence.

Police arrested Angela Renee Baxley, 51, and Timothy Scott Massey, 46, who is listed as homeless, on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Massey also was arrested on a Cowley County District Court warrant for bond violation.

Police arrested Sedam on suspicion of one felony count each of aggravated endangering a child, interference with parental custody and possession of methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tattooing a minor without consent. Sedam was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $23,000 bond through Arkansas City district court. He remained in custody.