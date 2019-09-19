Man enters plea deal for Larned theater burglary

PAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man entered a plea agreement Thursday in connection a burglary in Pawnee County.

Thomas L. Robison, 20, Larned, Kansas, entered a No Contest plea in the Pawnee County District Court to felony burglary of the community owned State Theater in Larned on July 20, 2019, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. Robinson also agreed to pay full restitution.

The defendant confessed to the theater burglary following his arrest on suspicion of burglarizing the Subway restaurant in Larned on July 25, 2019. Robison told law enforcement he’d hid in the cry room of the theater following a movie and waited for all of the staff to leave before stealing cash and other items.

Following the plea, District Judge Bruce Gatterman denied the defendant’s request for release on bond. Under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines the defendant faces a prison sentence between 11 months and 34 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 24, 2019.