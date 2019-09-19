Kan. school district issues lock-out for suspect fleeing police

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 465 officials placed all schools in Winfield schools a lock-out, hold in place Thursday morning.

Law enforcement is continuing an active search for a fleeing suspect in the Winfield area, according to a social media report from the school district.

In a separate incident Monday, Winfield High School received information regarding a possible threat. As a result, USD 465 administration and the City of Winfield Police conducted a thorough investigation which follows appropriate School Board Policy, district procedures and safety protocol. The threat was not deemed to be credible.

The school district released no additional details.