Kan. man ejected in near head-on crash blamed on road dust

SALINE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after noon Wednesday in Saline County.

The Saline County Sheriff’s office reported a 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by Chris Giroux, 22, of Marquette, was eastbound on Water Well Road behind a Dodge pickup kicking up a lot of dust near South Burma Road.

The pickup in in the disorienting dust cloud collided nearly head-on with a 2002 Chevy Utility pickup driven by Randy Choitz, 40, Salina.

Giroux was ejected through the driver’s side window, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Hughes.

Choitz was trapped and had to be extricated from his pickup.

EMS transported both drivers to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, according to Hughes.

The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to Hughes.