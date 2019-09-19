Kan. felon accidentally shot himself and is going back to prison

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Topeka man who appears to have accidentally shot himself was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a gun, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Keeno D. Collins, 26, Ozawkie, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In his plea, he admitted Topeka police found him wounded on the grounds of the Topeka West High School.

He had a gunshot wound to his upper left arm. Collins told police he didn’t know what had happened. After police found a gun nearby, they matched DNA on the weapon to Collins. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2015 conviction in Shawnee County District Court on a felony drug charge. He has additional convictions that include forgery and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.