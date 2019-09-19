Hoisington workshop explores Family History Writing

Hoisington Public Library, 169 S. Walnut, will host “Moment by Moment: Family History Writing Workshop,” a workshop by Kim Stanley 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

Genealogical records tell us a great deal, but they sometimes lack the personal details that communicate just how interesting families can be. Adding stories to genealogy can make family history more vivid and more likely to be read by future generations. In this workshop, participants are encouraged to write family history in story form.

Kim Stanley teaches writing and literature and is the chair of the department of modern languages at McPherson College.

“I love helping people tell their stories,” says Stanley. “Writing is how we make sense of our world, and how we pass it on to others.”

“Moment by Moment: Family History Writing Workshop” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

About Humanities Kansas

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org