Great Bend High School music programs will be fundraising this weekend

Students from Great Bend High School will trade rehearsal time for fundraising this weekend with the Band/Orchestra Chili Supper scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 and a Madrigal Car Wash scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22.

In conjunction with the Fall Homecoming festivities, the Great Bend High School Band & Orchestra will host the annual Chili Supper in the Commons Area from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets are available at the door for $8 each, carry-out will also be available.

“These funds are important to our over 85 band members and 70 orchestra members,” said Don Regehr, GBHS Band assistant. “In addition to the festivals and events we travel to throughout the year, funds raised will also support the joint band/orchestra trip to Kansas City planned for March of 2020.”

The Great Bend High School Madrigal Pop Singers are also serving the community this weekend and raising funds through a Car Wash. The Madrigal Car Wash is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1-3 p.m. in the Orscheln Farm & Home store parking lot at 5320 10th St. Free will donations will be accepted and funds will be used for the Madrigals 2019-2020 performance attire.

For more information, please contact the Great Bend High School Activity Office at 620-793-1560.