Fuller Industries and Chamber of Commerce host Manufacturing Day, Oct 4.

Fuller Industries and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with Eldridge Fencing and Great Bend Industries to educate Great Bend High School JAG-K students and Barton Community College technical students on modern manufacturing practices. The students will tour the facilities and learn about how each business manufactures their products right here in Great Bend.

“Manufacturing is a top employer in our region. These are good, well-paying career options,” Mark Chalfant, Chief Executive Officer at Fuller Industries, said. “We want to expose these students to the possibilities of working in manufacturing and staying right here in Great Bend.”

Manufacturing Day, Oct. 4 is a national day of celebration honoring all that manufacturing does for the economy and our community. Fuller Industries is also hosting a Chamber After-Hours event the evening of October 4. The event is coined “Made in GBK.”

“Opening our doors to the business community during Manufacturing Day will help ensure people know manufacturing is an important sector of the economy in Great Bend, Barton County and the United States,” Chalfant said.

The business community is encouraged to attend the After-Hours event to tour Fuller Industries and learn more about the products and manufacturing processes utilized at Fuller.

“We have a lot of exciting changes coming for Fuller Industries that we are looking forward to sharing with Great Bend,” Chalfant said.

There is more information about the After-Hours event on Fuller Industries’ Facebook page. Fuller Industries has been a manufacturer of commercial cleaning products for more than 110 years. Fuller Industries is based out of Great Bend, Kansas and manufactures multiple lines of commercial cleaning products, including Franklin Cleaning Technology, FullPro, TruMix and Simple Hygiene.

Learn more about Fuller industries at www.fullercommercial.com.