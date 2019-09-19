Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.