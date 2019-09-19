Former operations manager hoping to keep transload facility ahead of the times

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Mark Bartezko, former Operations Manager at Kansas Transload Services, spoke before the Great Bend City Council this week and warned them they need to keep up with the times at the transload facility at the airport.

Bartezko felt the Great Bend transload facility missed out on grant opportunities to upgrade the site. Specifically, Bartezko was speaking of the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grants from the Department of Transportation to invest in road and rail that promise to achieve national objectives.

“This grant was minimum $1 million and maximum $25 million,” said Bartezko. “The people I spoke to felt we might get a 100% grant.”

The deadline to apply for the BUILD grants was July 15, 2019 and the application process was not started soon enough to submit an entry.

Bartezko wants to see the facility set up for bulk shipping containers for grain, ethanol production, and for the transportation of hemp products.

“Not only setting up to transload ethanol, but cellulosic ethanol too, an outlet for hemp,” said Bartezko.

Great Bend held the grand opening for the transload facility in June 2017. In 2015, Great Bend was selected to develop the facility in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation. The shipping hub started storing wind turbine components almost immediately.

KDOT and Watco Companies invested $3 million each into the operation. Sherwood Construction, Wildcat Construction, and Kansas Transload Services invested another $1.6 million and the City of Great Bend spent approximately $500,000 at the time to get the facility ready.

“We need to take care of water problems at the facility and open up the tax base,” said Bartezko. “Like everybody, we need help to make this facility the way it should be.”