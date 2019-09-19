Follow up investigation results in arrest on 23rd Street

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:19 p.m. Great Bend Police Department detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at 3621 23rd Street. This search warrant was obtained from follow up investigation of the arrest of Xavier Carey on Sept. 17.

During the search of the residence, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located inside the house in the vicinity of a small child.

Treva Carey, W/F 47, was arrested at the residence and transported to the Barton County Jail where she was booked and confined in lieu of $2,500 bond.

The small child was released to another family member.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.