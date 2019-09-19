Dozens of cats discovered in Kansas ‘hoarder home’

AUGUSTA, Kan. (AP) — The Butler County Sheriff’s says at least 60 cats — some of them dead— were removed from a home in Augusta.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says crews cleared the animals from the home Thursday. He said a dead and decaying dog was found inside the house and it’s possible more animals would be found.

KAKE -TV reports Stephanie Heinz, who lives next to the home, said the woman who rented the home would show up periodically to feed the animals and then would leave again.

Herzet said because the renter paid her utilities, crews couldn’t go into the home until she recently surrendered her rights to the animals.

Sheriff Herzet said his office hopes to forward a criminal case of animal cruelty to the Butler County attorney.