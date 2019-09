Dakota’s Deals- Thurs. Sept. 19th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019.

1. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, BIRD CAGES VARIOUS SIZES AND COLORS, 1 – 10 GAL FISH TANK, DUCKS FOR SALE. 792-7074

2. LARGE BIRDCAGE 36″X30″X48″ FOR SALE, SMALLER BIRDCAGE FOR SALE, WOOD FUNITURE PEICE GOOD FOR STORAGE COUPLE OF DRAWERS AND THEN OPEN DRAWERS TOO FOR SALE. 793-5645

3. 2007 CHEVY SILVERADO EXT CAB 1/2 TON 4WHL DRIVE Z71 PICKUP BLUE 170,000 MILES WELL MAINTAINED 1 OWNER DAILY DRIVER 785-220-1022 – LOCATED NEAR PRATT.

4. CATS TO GIVEAWAY – OUTDOOR WILD CATS. 785-650-9005

5. TRAILER TO TRADE FOR A SMALL TRAILER, ELECTRIC CHAINSAW FOR SALE, LOOKING FOR FREE OLD JUNK MOWERS. 797-9116

6. LOOKING FOR 140 WEIGHT GEAR LUBE. 620-923-5946

7. LOOKING FOR A QUEEN SIZE SLAY (SLED) BED. 620-617-1605

8. LOOKING FOR A 22″ SELF PROPELLED PUSH MOWER WITH A CATCHER. 793-0612

9. CALF PULLER HEAVY DUTY HAS RATCHET WINCH ON IT FOR SALE ASKING $90. LEAF BLOWER – BLACK AND DECKER RECHARGEABLE BATTERY POWERED FOR SALE $10, LEAF BLOWER FOR SALE WEEDEATER BRAND ELECTRIC CORD POWER $10. 1/2″ ELECTRIC IMPACT WRENCH $20. 785-735-4442 -GORHAM AREA.

10. STORM DOORS FOR SALE – 2 STORM DOORS 1 SET SLIDING DOORS 1 BROWN 1 WHITE DOOR, GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL, GO-KART WITH NEW MOTOR FOR SALE. 617-0231

11. 89 CHEVY HD 4WHL DRIVE CHAISE FRAME AND REAR ENDS FOR SALE. 620-617-9058

12. CHILDS CAR SEAT FOR SALE, SET OF 4 BED RISERS 5″ FOR SALE. 797-9605

13. 900 WATT MICROWAVE FOR SALE RED IN COLOR ASKING $30. 282-4682

14. 1988 FORD F-250 4WHL DRIVE 5 SPEED RUNS GREAT FOR SALE, HOG STEEL FLOATING SHUTE 22FT LONG ON WHEELS, HOG PANELS, HOG FEEDERS TALL HOLD 1 – 1 &1/2 TON OF GROUND FEED. 257-8900

15. 1965 INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ALL 4WHL DRIVE IN VERY GOOD SHAPE FOR SALE, 1952 PONTIAC FOR SALE 72,000 MILES ORIGINAL. 640-7432

16. LOOKING FOR OLD ZEPCO CLOSED FACED FISHING REELS. 785-483-1817

17. 19 CU FT REFRIGERATOR & 30″ GAS RANGE WHITE IN COLOR BOTH WORK WELL FOR $250 FOR THE SET OR WILL BREAK THEM UP. 617-2274

18. WHOLE BAG OF FISHING REELS AND MORE FOR SALE, CAJUN WATER SMOKER FOR SALE, AWNING FOR SALE. 620-791-7510

19. CRAFTSMAN RIDING LAWN MOWER 42″ DECK, GRASS CATCHER WITH 3 -HARD PLASTIC BAGS. 620-786-5255

20. THERMADOR BRAND GAS RANGE FOR SALE $300. 785-531-1494

21. 4 MONTH OLD MALE KITTEN YELLOW IN COLOR HAS BEEN DECLAWED AND ALL SHOTS AT THIS TIME. 792-2178

22. GIVEAWAY 1 1&2 YEAR OLD BLACK LAB, LOOKING FOR TOP RAIL FENCING AND SCRAP SHEET METAL TO MAKE DOG HOUSES WITH. 785-324-0550

23. 4 – 235 8016 SERIES E TRAILER TIRES FOR SALE $125, CRAFTSMAN LAWN TRACTOR 25HP 50″ CUT WITH A BACK BLADE ON IT WITH 3 POINT $500. 620-923-5124